TOKYO, June 30 Japan's Nippon Steel Corp
is set to book 80 billion yen ($1 billion) in
extraordinary losses in the April-June quarter after the
Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd shares it holds fell in
value, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.
Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal, Japan's No.1 and No.3
steelmakers respectively, will merge in October to become the
world's No.2 steelmaker.
The loss would be the latest headache for Nippon Steel,
trying to recover after having booked in the January-March
period its smallest quarterly profit since effects of the Lehman
credit crisis began to hit steelmakers in 2009.
Nippon Steel could not be reached immediately for comment.
Nippon Steel holds 451.8 million Sumitomo Metal shares,
according to its securities report.
Sumitomo Metal shares ended at 130 yen on Friday, which
means the current total value of the shares held by Nippon Steel
is about 58.7 billion yen.
The book value of the these shares are about 140 billion
yen, or more than double the current value, the Nikkei reported
without citing a source. Under accounting rules, that would
force Nippon Steel to book the loss, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 79.7900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)