TOKYO, July 30 Nippon Steel Corp,
Japan's biggest steelmaker, said it expects an 89 percent drop
i n first-half profit, missing market estimates, as an anaemic
global economy damps demand for the metal used in automobiles
and construction.
Nippon Steel, which will become the world's No.2 steelmaker
in October after a merger with Sumitomo Metal Industries
, expects recurring profit, or earnings before tax and
special items, of 10 billion yen ($127.18 million) fo r the six
months to September 30, down from 94.2 billion yen a year
earlier.
That compares with a market consensus of 52.7 billion yen,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global steelmakers including ArcelorMittal are
struggling with reduced demand caused by the prolonged debt
crisis in Europe and a slower pace of expansion in China, the
world's largest consumer. Gains in the yen and shrinking
domestic demand have compounded the pain of Japanese
steelmakers.
Nippon Steel's April-to-June profit plunged to 9.3 billion
yen from 57 billion yen a year earlier, the company said on
Monday. That compares with a consensus estimate of 29.07 billion
yen.
($1 = 78.6300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Ryan Woo)