TOKYO Oct 26 Nippon Steel Corp , the world's No.4 steelmaker, reported a 30 percent fall in April-September profit as a strong yen and weak demand in Asia squeezed margins on exports, and slashed its full-year earnings outlook by 22 percent.

The company said its first-half recurring profit, which is pretax and excludes special items, was 94.2 billion yen, lower than its estimate of 110 billion yen, and down from 134.87 billion yen a year ago.

Nippon Steel slashed its full-year profit outlook to 180 billion yen from its July projection of 230 billion yen. That compares with an average estimate of 206.8 billion yen in a poll of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

An uncertain global economy and ebbing demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer, weigh heavily on the earnings of Asian steelmakers, already reeling from a supply glut and sagging prices in the region.

Falling iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI may drag down steel prices <0#SRB:> further in the second half. Steel prices are expected to fall more sharply than the cost of the key steel-making raw material when demand is weak.

Shares in Nippon Steel have dropped nearly 30 percent this year, while rival JFE Holdings Inc's stock plunged 50 percent, both underperforming the benchmark Nikkei average's 14 percent fall. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Joseph Radford)