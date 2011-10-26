TOKYO Oct 26 Nippon Steel Corp , the
world's No.4 steelmaker, reported a 30 percent fall in
April-September profit as a strong yen and weak demand in Asia
squeezed margins on exports, and slashed its full-year earnings
outlook by 22 percent.
The company said its first-half recurring profit, which is
pretax and excludes special items, was 94.2 billion yen, lower
than its estimate of 110 billion yen, and down from 134.87
billion yen a year ago.
Nippon Steel slashed its full-year profit outlook to 180
billion yen from its July projection of 230 billion yen. That
compares with an average estimate of 206.8 billion yen in a poll
of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
An uncertain global economy and ebbing demand in China, the
world's biggest consumer and producer, weigh heavily on the
earnings of Asian steelmakers, already reeling from a supply
glut and sagging prices in the region.
Falling iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI may drag down steel
prices <0#SRB:> further in the second half. Steel prices are
expected to fall more sharply than the cost of the key
steel-making raw material when demand is weak.
Shares in Nippon Steel have dropped nearly 30 percent this
year, while rival JFE Holdings Inc's stock plunged 50
percent, both underperforming the benchmark Nikkei average's
14 percent fall.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Joseph
Radford)