TOKYO Oct 26 Nippon Steel Corp , the world's No.4 steelmaker, expects its steel shipments to decline by around 300,000 tonnes due to floods in Thailand, which would hurt its profits by around 5 billion yen ($66 million), a company executive said on Wednesday.

The company also projected its crude steel output to total around 15.5 million tonnes in October-March, largely steady from 15.53 million tonnes in April-September. ($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue, Writing by Osamu Tsukimori)