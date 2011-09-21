* To decide the name for the joint entity on Thursday

* To give other details on global business strategy in the conference on Thursday

* The new name to reflect the spirit of both companies

Sept 22 Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd are likely to announce the exchange ratio for their October 2012 merger and the name of the new company on Thursday, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The two steelmakers had agreed to merge their operations in February this year.

The merger ratio is believed to be around 0.7 Nippon Steel shares for every Sumitomo Metal share, according to The Nikkei.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission has completed its initial assessment and is preparing to begin the second round of assessment for the merger application, the daily reported.

The presidents of both companies are likely to hold a joint news conference in Tokyo on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a judgement from the commission, in order to submit documents and get quick approval from competition watchdogs in about 10 countries, the business daily said.

The new firm's Japanese name is expected to reflect the spirit of joining of equals by combining their short-form company names, "Shin-nittetsu" for Nippon Steel and "Sumikin" for Sumitomo Metal, The Nikkei said.