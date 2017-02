TOKYO, Sept 22 Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd said on Thursday that stakeholders of Sumitomo will

get 0.735 Nippon Steel shares for each Sumitomo share in their planned merger to create the world's No.2 steelmaker.

The merger will be completed in October 2012, pending approval from fair trade watchdogs in Japan and other countries.

($1 = 76.420 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)