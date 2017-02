TOKYO Feb 14 Japan's Nipro Corp said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to 27.66 billion yen ($357 million) through an issue of new shares and unsecured convertible bonds to invest in a new factory, research facilities and subsidiaries, as well as to finance debt.

It said it would raise up to 20.68 billion yen through the share issue and up to 6.9 billion yen through the bond issue. ($1 = 77.4100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)