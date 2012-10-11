DUBLIN Oct 11 The first private clinic offering
abortions will open in Northern Ireland next week, the Marie
Stopes charity said on Thursday, making access to abortion much
easier for women in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of
Ireland.
The clinic will offer abortions to women who are as much as
9 weeks pregnant, in line with laws that allow abortion if the
mother's life is at immediate risk or if there is a long-term or
permanent risk to her health, the charity said in a statement.
More than 1,000 women travelled to England and Wales last
year for an abortion from Northern Ireland and at least 4,000
from the Republic of Ireland, according to statistics from the
UK's Department of Health. Women from the Republic do not have
access to state-funded abortions available in Northern Ireland.
England, Wales and Scotland have a 24-week gestation limit
for abortion and have fewer conditions for women seeking to
terminate pregnancies.
Dawn Purvis, programme director with Maries Stopes Northern
Ireland, said Northern Ireland's regulatory body, the RQIA, had
been consulted on the charity's plans and that there were no
plans to open a clinic in the Republic.
Anti-abortion campaigners described the clinic opening as a
publicity stunt.
"This is an attempt by Marie Stopes to challenge the
pro-life ethos and to try and circumvent the laws," said Niamh
Ui Bhriain of the Dublin-based Life Institute.
The Irish coalition government is awaiting the
recommendations of an expert panel formed to respond to EU
demands for change in the abortion law and the panel's findings
are due to be given to the Health Minister any day.
This has prompted a wave of anti-abortion campaigning in the
past few months, which will be stepped up a gear over the next
few weeks.
The abortion issue pitches conservatives in the Republic of
Ireland, an EU member which has some of the world's most
restrictive abortion laws, against a younger secular generation
at a time when the church's grip on society is weakening.