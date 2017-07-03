LONDON, July 3 Britain's Northern Ireland
minister James Brokenshire said on Monday he continued to
believe a deal to restore a power-sharing government in the
province was achievable and an executive could be formed as
early as this week.
Last week politicians in Northern Ireland, where a coalition
between pro-British unionists and Irish nationalists collapsed
in January, missed a deadline to reach an agreement. Brokenshire
did not set a new timetable for a deal to be agreed but warned
the government would step in if no deal was reached.
"I continue to believe that a deal remains achievable and if
agreement is reached I will bring forward legislation to enable
an executive to be formed, possibly as early as this week," he
told parliament.
(Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper, Writing by
Kylie MacLellan)