BELFAST, June 29 Limited progress has been made
by Northern Irish politicians ahead of a 1500 GMT deadline to
restore the province's power-sharing government, Irish
nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Thursday.
Britain's Northern Ireland minister said earlier on Thursday
that a number of issues remained outstanding between the two
sides and called for a solution "as soon as possible", without
explicitly extending the deadline.
"There has been some limited progress in closing those gaps.
We have been met with an anti-equality and anti-rights agenda,
we are trying to get past that, but we're not there yet," Sinn
Fein regional assembly member Conor Murphy told reporters.
(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin,
editing by Ed Osmond)