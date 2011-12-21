SARAJEVO Dec 21 Serbian oil firm NIS, majority owned by Russian group Gazprom Neft clinched a deal with Austrian oil and gas producer RAG to jointly explore and develop oil and gas projects in southern Hungary.

The companies agreed to split costs and expected profits from the 2,255 square kilometre area in Hungary's Kiskunhalas region, NIS said in an email statement to Reuters.

"After the acquisition and interpretation of a high quality 3D seismic in 2011 the partners plan to drill the first exploration wells in 2012," it said.

"Currently, our portfolio has several perspective production projects in Hungary, Romania and Bosnia. The main goal of our development in this direction is the increase in volume of hydrocarbon production in the future."

Under a 2009 energy pact between Russia and Serbia, Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of gas export monopoly Gazprom, paid 400 million euros ($524.4 million) for a 51 percent stake in NIS and raised its holding to 56.15 percent in March for another 40.3 million euros.

NIS said it plans to drill three oil wells in Hungary next year where it expects the first output in 2013. It will also focus on oil wells in Romania which are close to the Serbian border and said it sees first commercial production there in 2013 or 2014. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael Kahn)