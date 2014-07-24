BELGRADE, July 24 Serbian oil company NIS
reported a 5 percent fall in first-half net profit
due to higher taxes and will have to cut spending on projects in
the second half.
NIS, majority owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft,
reported core earnings of 30.9 billion dinars ($356.50 million),
in the first half, 10 percent higher than in the same period
last year, the company said in a statement.
But net profit fell to 17.8 billion dinars due to the rise
in taxes at the beginning of the year, it said.
The higher taxes and unexpected outlays to recover property
hit by devastating floods in May led to a 26-percent cut in
investment to 17.8 billion dinars in the first six months, NIS
said. The company's debt rose by 60 percent to $672 million in
the same period.
The floods across the region followed the heaviest rainfall
since records began 120 years ago, causing rivers to burst their
banks and triggering hundreds of landslides.
"We expect the next half of the year to be even more
difficult," CEO Kirill Kravchenko said in the statement.
He said the company would have to cut investment in capital
projects in the second half of the year due to the failure of
state-owned companies to pay their debts to NIS, which in the
first six months stood at 56 billion dinars ($646.17 million).
NIS runs two refineries in Serbia and produces 1.7 million
tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe) of oil and gas a year, operating
fields in Serbia, Angola and Bosnia.
Gazprom Neft owns 56.15 percent of shares, while 29.88
percent is owned by Serbian government. Small shareholders own
the remaining shares.
