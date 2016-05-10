May 10 Nishi-Nippon City Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a joint holding company
with its two wholly owned subsidiaries THE BANK OF NAGASAKI,
Ltd. and a Fukuoka-based credit guarantee firm, through a joint
share transfer
* Says one share of the company's, THE BANK OF NAGASAKI's
and a Fukuoka-based credit guarantee
firm's stock will be exchanged with 0.2 shares, 0.006 shares and
18,000 shares of new joint holding company 's stock
respectively
* Says the company to be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange
and Fukuoka Stock Exchange on Sep. 28 respectively
* Says the new joint holding company to be listed on Oct. 3
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eIQfLr
