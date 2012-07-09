July 9 NiSource Inc and Hilcorp Energy Co
will form a joint venture to develop their properties in the
Utica-Point Pleasant shale fields of Ohio and Western
Pennsylvania, the companies said on Monday.
The Utica shale is one of the fastest developing fields in
the United States, attracting major investments from companies
such as Hess Corp and Chesapeake Energy Corp.
Under the new agreements, NiSource will contribute its
acreage in the fields into a venture with Hilcorp's properties,
which will be developed and operated by Hilcorp, a privately
owned oil and gas producer.
The companies will also form a venture called Pennant
Midstream LLC, which will construct gathering pipeline systems
and a new natural gas processing complex.
The first phase of investment will amount to about $300
million and begin later this year.
