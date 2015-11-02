YOKOHAMA, Japan Nov 2 Nissan Motor Co
said it would carry out a repeat inspection of vehicles in Japan
which had initially been cleared of airbag defects after a
passenger was injured when her Takata Corp airbag
deployed during a collision last week.
Nissan said that the vehicle involved in the accident, a
2006 X-Trail SUV, had been included on a recall list earlier
this year due to concerns about its passenger side airbag, but
was found not to contain any moisture leaks when the vehicle was
brought in for inspection.
More than 30 million cars have been recalled worldwide since
2008 over Takata air bag inflators that have erupted with too
much force, spraying shrapnel inside the car. Defective
inflators have been linked to eight deaths and more than 100
injuries.
Nissan said the vehicle in question had been among 320,000
whose owners had been offered a recall in May. Of those, 113,000
vehicles were actually brought in for inspections, and 102,000
were deemed to be fit for purpose and returned to owners.
Following the collision, the passenger was treated in
hospital for injuries to her wrist and head caused by small,
sharp metal objects which Nissan said appeared to be part of the
airbag's container.
"We will contact the owners of those cleared vehicles to
request that they bring in their vehicles for a second
inspection," Tsutomu Miyashita, Nissan's general manager field
quality assurance, told reporters.
Takata said it was looking into the incident.
"We have been informed by Nissan about the incident, and we
are in the process of confirming whether one of our airbags was
the cause of the injury," said a Takata spokeswoman.
Nissan has been testing individual vehicles for air leakage,
which can result in a build-up of moisture around the airbag's
seal and cause them to explode. Replacements are ordered for
vehicles found to contain these leaks.
U.S. regulators have been advising automakers to replace
airbags for all vehicles of a certain make and year if a leak is
found in one of those vehicles during inspections.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Keith Weir)