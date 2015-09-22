Sept 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd said its
mid-sized sedan, Altima, would undergo an extensive redesign in
an effort to boost demand for the best-selling vehicle in the
automaker's stable.
The 2016 model year Altima will feature a new look for the
exterior and have expanded safety and security features, Nissan
North America said in a blog post on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1Jn3Ciq)
The new safety features include a predictive forward
collision warning system and a radar-based blind spot warning
system, Nissan said.
Altima clocked sales of 238,200 units in the United States
this year through August, a 1.2 percent gain from a year
earlier.
Sales generally rise when a model is refreshed.
Nissan is also looking to close the gap with Toyota Motor
Corp's Camry, the market leader.
The Camry notched U.S. sales of about 292,000 in the first
eight months of the year. But that was 4.8 percent lower than in
the same period a year earlier.
