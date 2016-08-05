TOKYO Aug 5 Nissan Motor Co is planning to sell its controlling stake in its car battery manufacturing operations, and is discussing a possible sale with Panasonic Corp and other overseas companies including Chinese ones, the Nikkei daily reported on Friday.

The Japanese automaker was planning to unload its stake in Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, a joint venture with NEC Corp, after determining that procuring batteries for its electric vehicles including its Leaf model would be more cost efficient than producing them in house, the newspaper reported.

Nissan declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)