May 12 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation :

* Says Nissan Motor to form a business and capital alliance with Mitsubishi Motors Corp

* Says Nissan Motor to acquire a 506.6 million shares of Mitsubishi Motors via private placement plan offered by Mitsubishi Motors in October

* Says the company to hold a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3hwy7j

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)