LONDON, March 6 Japanese carmaker Nissan
Motor is to invest $200 million to build a new compact
vehicle from mid-2013 in Sunderland, northeast England, where
its workforce will rise by 600 to 6,000.
Japan's No.2 automaker said on Tuesday the move, which will
be supported by a $15 million loan from Britain, will create a
total of 2,000 jobs at Nissan and its suppliers.
Nissan's statement gave no detail of the vehicle ahead of a
presentation at the Geneva motor show, to be attended by
Britain's business secretary, Vince Cable.
Cable was also due to meet General Motors bosses to
ask them not to axe its plant in Ellesmere Port, northwest
England.
Britain has been seeking to save automotive jobs as the
European sector braces for capacity cuts.
Nissan makes its Qashqai and Juke models at Sunderland --
the largest car factory in Britain where it produces around
500,000 vehicles annually.
The company ended British assembly of its Micra subcompact
in 2010, transferring production to lower-wage economies
including India, and replacing it in Sunderland with the pricier
Juke compact crossover.
($1 = 0.6307 pound)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Additional reporting by Laurence
Frost; Editing by Dan Lalor)