By Rhys Jones

LONDON, March 6 Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor is to invest $200 million to build its new Invitation compact vehicle from mid-2013 in Sunderland, northeast England, where its workforce will rise by 600 to 6,000.

Japan's No.2 automaker said on Tuesday the move, which will be supported by a $15 million loan from Britain, will create a total of 2,000 jobs at Nissan and its suppliers.

Production of the Invitation is due to start at an initial rate of 100,000 a year. More details will be given at a presentation at the Geneva motor show, to be attended by Britain's business secretary, Vince Cable.

Cable was also due to meet General Motors bosses to ask them not to axe its plant in Ellesmere Port, northwest England.

Britain has been seeking to save automotive jobs as the European sector braces for capacity cuts.

"This latest announcement highlights the UK's track record of attracting inward investment," Cable said in a statement.

"Global vehicle manufacturers are beating a path to the UK's door. They recognise that the government values the automotive sector."

Nissan makes its Qashqai and Juke models at Sunderland -- the largest car factory in Britain where it produces around 500,000 vehicles annually.

The company ended British assembly of its Micra subcompact in 2010, transferring production to lower-wage economies including India, and replacing it in Sunderland with the pricier Juke compact crossover. ($1 = 0.6307 pound) (Additional reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Dan Lalor)