* Nissan to build Invitation compact in Sunderland
* Move will create 2,000 jobs at Nissan and its suppliers
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, March 6 Japanese carmaker Nissan
Motor is to invest $200 million to build its new
Invitation compact vehicle from mid-2013 in Sunderland,
northeast England, where its workforce will rise by 600 to
6,000.
Japan's No.2 automaker said on Tuesday the move, which will
be supported by a $15 million loan from Britain, will create a
total of 2,000 jobs at Nissan and its suppliers.
Production of the Invitation is due to start at an initial
rate of 100,000 a year. More details will be given at a
presentation at the Geneva motor show, to be attended by
Britain's business secretary, Vince Cable.
Cable was also due to meet General Motors bosses to
ask them not to axe its plant in Ellesmere Port, northwest
England.
Britain has been seeking to save automotive jobs as the
European sector braces for capacity cuts.
"This latest announcement highlights the UK's track record
of attracting inward investment," Cable said in a statement.
"Global vehicle manufacturers are beating a path to the UK's
door. They recognise that the government values the automotive
sector."
Nissan makes its Qashqai and Juke models at Sunderland --
the largest car factory in Britain where it produces around
500,000 vehicles annually.
The company ended British assembly of its Micra subcompact
in 2010, transferring production to lower-wage economies
including India, and replacing it in Sunderland with the pricier
Juke compact crossover.
($1 = 0.6307 pound)
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Dan Lalor)