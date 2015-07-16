BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy announces Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved reserves and 2017 guidance
TOKYO, July 16 Nissan Motor Co will boost production in Japan as long as the dollar-yen exchange rate remained favourable for exports, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.
"What we see is a much more competitive yen that allows exports to be feasible," Ghosn told a Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry event, adding that output from Nissan's Japan plants would also "increase steadily" over the next two years.
Ghosn said Japanese exports can be competitive as long as the dollar was worth more than 100 yen. The U.S. currency was trading around 123.7 yen on Thursday.
Japan's second-biggest automaker said last week it would export the popular Rogue crossover vehicle from Japan to North America to meet robust demand. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi and Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Inseego Corp - on March 20, 2017, Inseego Corp entered into a twelfth amendment to credit and security agreement with Novatel Wireless, Inc.