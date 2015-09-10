BEIJING, Sept 10 A provincial branch of China's state planning agency said on Thursday it would fine one of Nissan Motor Co Ltd's joint ventures in China 123 million yuan ($19.27 million) in an anti-monopoly case.

The Guangdong branch of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it would also fine 17 dealers of Dongfeng Nissan a total of 19.1 million yuan after discovering price fixing behaviour. ($1 = 6.3845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Winni Zhou)