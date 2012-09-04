Sept 4 Nissan Motor and its China joint venture sold 95,200 vehicles in China in August, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

Sales came to 871,300 in the first eight months, up 10.4 percent from the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Sales in July fell 2 percent year on year.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Fang Yan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)