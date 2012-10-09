BEIJING Oct 9 Nissan Motor Co's China auto sales, excluding imports, in September fell 34.6 percent from a year earlier as Chinese consumers shunned Japanese cars amid a territorial row between the two countries.

Nissan's vehicle venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co sold 88,249 vehicles last month, the Chinese company said.

Sales came to 1.09 million in the first nine months, down 0.4 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)