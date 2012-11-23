DONGGUAN, China Nov 23 Nissan Motor Co expects its November China sales to be around 45,000 cars, down about 25 percent from a year earlier, a senior executive said on Friday.

Sales are recovering following a big plunge in September and October, but it was too early to tell when the impact will completely fade out, Hideki Kimata, senior general manager of Nissan's passenger-car sales unit jointly run with its Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor Group Co, told reporters during a press tour in Dongguan, near Guangzhou in southeastern China.

Nissan had previous hoped to sell one million vehicles in China this year but had revised the target after China consumers started to shun Japanese cars amid a territorial row between the countries since mid-September.

It will be difficult to set the same target for next year, he added.

Japanese car makers saw their China sales plunge more than 40 percent last month compared with a year earlier, with the pace of decline picking up from September.

Their market share in China's passenger car market has fallen to 17 percent as of the end of October, down from 19 percent at end-August.

Of the top three Japanese auto makers, Nissan is the most exposed of the three to China, where it has 27 percent of its vehicle sales. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)