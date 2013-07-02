BEIJING, July 2 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its China joint venture sold 101,400 cars in China in June, down 7.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That compares with a 2 percent rise in May.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)