BEIJING, March 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its China joint venture sold about 58,200 cars in China in Febuary, down 46 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That compares with a rise of 22.2 percent rise in January from a year earlier, though figures were skewed because of the timing of the week-long Spring Festival holiday.

Sales in the first two months of the year came to about 174,000, down 14.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

China sales of Japanese car makers fell around 50 percent following violent anti-Japan protests in September after Japan nationalised two East China Sea islands. China claims the islands as its own territory.

