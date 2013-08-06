SHANGHAI Aug 6 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint-ventures sold 90,900 automobiles in China in July, up 1.8 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 7.7 percent year-on-year decline in June and a 2 percent rise in May.

In the first seven months of this year, Nissan sold a total of 682,500 vehicles, down 7.1 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)