BEIJING, June 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its China joint venture sold 103,000 cars in China in May, up 2.0 percent from the same month a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That compares with a 2.7 percent rise in April.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Jonathan Standing)