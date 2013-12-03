SHANGHAI Dec 3 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint-venture sold 131,800 automobiles in China in November, up 95.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 128 percent year-on-year jump in October and an 83 percent increase in September, which were partly boosted by a low base from last year when sales tanked due to a surge in anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.

In the first 11 months of this year, Nissan sold 1,132,000 vehicles, up 13.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a statement it expects sales in China to reach 1.27 million units this year, exceeding its original target of 1.25 million units.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)