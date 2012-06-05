BEIJING, June 5 Nissan Motor and its China joint ventures sold 112,000 vehicles in the country in May, up 20.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

Sales came to 558,900 from January through May, up 14.9 percent from the year-ago level, it said.

Nissan, the largest Japanese automaker in China, makes vehicles in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co.

It has a 7.4 market share in China. Nissan's global president and chief executive, Carlos Ghosn, has set a goal of reaching a 10 percent share eventually.

To help raise its profile, Nissan will start making Infiniti cars at a $315 million plant in China from 2014. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)