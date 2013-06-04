(Adds revised April and January-April China sales)

BEIJING, June 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its China joint venture sold 103,000 cars in China in May, up 2 percent from the same month a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That compares with a 2.7 percent rise in April.

Nissan, which makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co, also upwardly revised its China sales for April and the first four months of the year.

It sold 103,300 vehicles in China in April, up 3.2 percent year-on-year, with sales in January-April down 10.9 percent to 387,300 vehicles, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)