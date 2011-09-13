TOKYO, Sept 13 Nissan Motor Co plans to sell its electric vehicle Leaf in China, exporting the model from Japan, Kimiyasu Nakamura, president of Nissan's China joint venture, told reporters on Tuesday.

China is Nissan's largest market, where it has a 6.2 percent share of the market in China, more than domestic rival Toyota Motor . (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)