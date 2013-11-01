TOKYO Nov 1 Nissan Motor Co expects to win back by the end of the current financial year the 7.7 percent market share it had in China prior to last year's Japan-China diplomatic row, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.

The company slightly raised its China sales forecast for this year to 1.27 million vehicles from the previous outlook of 1.25 million vehicles. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)