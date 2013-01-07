BEIJING Jan 7 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its China joint venture sold 90,400 vehicles in China in December, down 24 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That shows an improvement from November when sales declined 29.8 percent.

Sales came to 1,181,500 for the full year, down 5.3 percent, it said in a statement.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)