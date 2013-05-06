BEIJING May 6 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its China joint venture sold 102,800 cars in China in April, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That compares with a 16.6 percent decline in March.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)