UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI Feb 11 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint venture sold 95,200 automobiles in China in January, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automakers said on Tuesday.
That follows a 70.4 percent year-on-year jump in December and 95.7 percent surge in November, which were partly boosted by a low base from the year before when sales tanked due to a surge in anti-Japanese sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.
In 2013, Nissan sold 1,266,200 vehicles, up 17.2 percent from a year earlier.
Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd (Reporting By Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources