UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI May 7 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint venture sold about 118,500 automobiles in China in April, up 14.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.
That follows a 26 percent year-on-year rise in March and a 55.6 percent increase in February.
The company's sales in the first four months of the year came to about 401,600 vehicles, up 19.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, aims to sell 1.4 million cars in the country this year, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources