SHANGHAI Feb 3 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its Chinese joint venture partner sold 116,400 vehicles in China in January, up 22.2 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese carmaker said on Tuesday.

The result breaks a streak of six straight months of sales declines in China.

Nissan's China sales fell 9.1 percent in December and declined 11.8 percent in November.

Japanese carmakers in China have faced the twin challenges of a slowing economy and political tension between Beijing and Tokyo.

Nissan operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh)