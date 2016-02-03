BEIJING Feb 3 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its Chinese joint venture partner aim to sell 1.3 million vehicles in China this year, the Japanese carmaker said on Wednesday, a 4 percent increase on the 1.25 million in sales recorded in 2015.

In January, Nissan sold 127,300 vehicles, up 9.4 percent from a year earlier, according to a statement from the company. That compares with a 15.0 percent increase in December. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)