SHANGHAI, June 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint venture sold about 106,100 automobiles in China in May, up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

That follows a 14.7 percent year-on-year rise in April and a 26 percent increase in March.

The company's sales in the first five months of the year came to about 507,700 vehicles, up 15.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, aims to sell 1.4 million cars in the country this year, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan's Senior Vice President Jun Seki said last month that the company aims to achieve annual China sales of 2 million cars by 2017-2018 as it bolsters its business in the world's largest car market. (Reporting by Samuel Shen, Adam Jourdan and Shanghai Newsroom)