FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Nissan's Infiniti brand will announce on Wednesday plans to build a premium compact car in Europe in the next couple of years, making it the first Asian luxury brand to manufacture locally, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The car, based on flexible architecture provided by alliance partner Daimler (DAIGn.DE), would not likely be built either in Daimler or Nissan plants.

Apart from overtaking Toyota's Lexus brand in Europe, Infiniti hopes to avoid exporting from Japan to Europe compact cars in "decent volumes" because of the strong yen.

"Lexus is being hamstrung by the yen, it's killing them at 77 yen to the dollar," one of the people said. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Helen Massy-Beresford)