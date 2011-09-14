(Repeats to add Autoshow in headline)
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Nissan's Infiniti
brand will announce on Wednesday plans to build a premium
compact car in Europe in the next couple of years, making it the
first Asian luxury brand to manufacture locally, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
The car, based on flexible architecture provided by alliance
partner Daimler (DAIGn.DE), would not likely be built either in
Daimler or Nissan plants.
Apart from overtaking Toyota's Lexus brand in
Europe, Infiniti hopes to avoid exporting from Japan to Europe
compact cars in "decent volumes" because of the strong yen.
"Lexus is being hamstrung by the yen, it's killing them at
77 yen to the dollar," one of the people said.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Helen Massy-Beresford)