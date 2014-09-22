SHANGHAI, Sept 22 Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd has formed a 50-50 joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Corp that would manage its luxury Infiniti brand in China.

Nissan has said it would start making Infiniti cars in China this year.

Dongfeng Motor Corp is in turn a Nissan joint venture with China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh)