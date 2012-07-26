Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 26 Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it is confident it can reach its target of 8 percent growth in vehicle sales in the Chinese market in the current year, and it could surpass that goal if things go well.
"We were able to achieve 14 percent in the first half of the year (in sales growth from the same period in the previous year). Even if our sales slow down in the second half, we are quite confident that we can reach the 8 percent target," Corporate Vice President Joji Tagawa told a news conference.
Nissan earlier posted a 19.7 percent drop in quarterly operating profit, partly as the impact of a strong yen outweighed solid global vehicle sales. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and increasing its stake sevenfold in the four biggest U.S. airlines.
* Reciprocity calls for same access and benefits for both countries