YOKOHAMA, Japan Feb 8 Nissan Motor Co
's dealership inventory level in China, where sales and
production have suffered since anti-Japan protests broke out
last September, has returned to normal, an executive said on
Friday.
The Japanese automaker said its dealerships had more than
two months of vehicle supply in China at one point after the
demonstrations, which were triggered by a row over disputed
isles, but that has dropped to about 1.1 to 1.2 months of
supply, said Executive Vice President Hiroto Saikawa.
Nissan sold 1.18 million vehicles in China in 2012, down 5.3
percent year-on-year. The carmaker's sales in the world's
biggest auto market plunged 31 percent in October-December from
the same period a year ago, while they rose 22 percent in
January.