Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
TOKYO Nov 1 Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn will attend a news conference at 5:30 p.m. (0830 GMT) on Friday to brief on the company's quarterly earnings at its headquarters in Yokohama, a spokesman said on Friday.
In an unusual move, Japan's No.2 automaker on Wednesday abruptly changed the date of its earnings announcement from the originally scheduled Nov. 5. The company had earlier said Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga would preside over that briefing.
Ghosn cancelled a business trip to Seoul to attend Friday's news conference, the spokesman said, without elaborating.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.