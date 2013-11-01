Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
TOKYO Nov 1 Nissan Motor Co cut its annual net profit outlook by nearly 20 percent on Friday, depressed by a sales slowdown in China and Southeast Asia and by a major vehicle recall in September.
Japan's second-biggest carmaker by sales volume now expects to book a net profit of 355 billion yen ($3.62 billion) for the year ending in March 2014, compared with its previous forecast of 420 billion yen.
Nissan's results for the July-September quarter exceeded expectations with a 2 percent rise in net profit after sales in Japan were boosted by its new 660 cc minicar and auto demand stayed strong in the United States.
Second-quarter net profit totalled 107.8 billion yen, compared with 106 billion yen a year ago and beating the average forecast of six analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of 90.4 billion yen.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.