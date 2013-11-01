TOKYO Nov 1 Nissan Motor Co said its number two executive, Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga, will step aside from day-to-day operations and become vice chairman, handling external affairs and corporate governance under a management makeover.

Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn will remain in his post.

The personnel reshuffle comes as the company grapples with quality issues and an ambitious drive to boost market share. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)