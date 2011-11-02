BRIEF-Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence Services
YOKOHAMA, Japan Nov 2 Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday raised its global sales forecast to 4.75 million vehicles for the financial year ending in March, up from 4.6 million in its prior forecast.
The automaker said it lifted its sales forecast for North Amercia to 1.35 million vehicles, up from 1.33 million in the previous estimate, and for China to 1.25 million vehicles, up from 1.15 million, for the current financial year. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
TORONTO, Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest in nearly two weeks, led by a more than 2 percent gain for energy shares as oil prices rose, while lower prices for base and precious metals weighed on the materials group.
* Boeing says 15 new orders (BDS USAF Tanker Program for 15 767s) for the week through Jan 31