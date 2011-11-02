YOKOHAMA, Japan Nov 2 Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday raised its global sales forecast to 4.75 million vehicles for the financial year ending in March, up from 4.6 million in its prior forecast.

The automaker said it lifted its sales forecast for North Amercia to 1.35 million vehicles, up from 1.33 million in the previous estimate, and for China to 1.25 million vehicles, up from 1.15 million, for the current financial year. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)