(Adds detail on Nissan's benchmarks, peers)
By Yoko Kubota
YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 26 Carlos Ghosn, chief
executive of Nissan Motor Co, told shareholders on
Tuesday he was paid a salary and bonus of 987 million yen ($12.5
million) for the past fiscal year, a package that makes him
Japan's highest-paid executive.
Ghosn has led Nissan since 2001 and steered the automaker
through a turbulent 2011 that saw it bounce back faster than its
domestic rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor
Co from disruptions caused by the March 2011 earthquake
and tsunami in Japan.
Although Ghosn's 0.5 percent pay rise for the past year put
him just short of becoming the first CEO of a Japanese company
to be paid more than 1 billion yen, investors have been far more
concerned with his tenure than the terms of his compensation.
Nissan has justified the higher pay for Ghosn and other
Nissan executives by saying they should be compared to
compensation packages for CEOs at other big, global industrial
companies including Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG
, rather than the lower pay for Japanese CEOs who
tend to have come up through the ranks over a career.
"Recruiting and retaining these best and brightest is a
competitive advantage that we cannot afford to lose," Ghosn told
an annual shareholders' meeting in Yokohama.
The disclosed compensation for Ghosn does not include stock
options he was granted in the Japanese automaker. Those will be
disclosed later this week, a spokesman said.
The tally also does not include his compensation as head of
Nissan's alliance partner, Renault SA.
Nissan said its board had weighed cash compensation for
Ghosn against pay for CEOs at other major industrial companies
with global operations based on advice from consulting firm
Towers Watson.
Nissan said the average CEO pay at the industrial companies
it had used as a benchmark was $16.1 million, while the average
CEO pay for global automakers was $17.5 million.
That average included the $29 million paid to Ford CEO Alan
Mulally and the $23 million paid to VW's Martin Winterkorn.
Ghosn made another 1.2 million euros ($1.7 million) for
heading Renault in 2010. A comparable number for 2011 was not
immediately available.
Ghosn's pay at Nissan has topped that of his counterparts at
Toyota and Honda by a wide margin. Toyota President Akio Toyoda
received 136 million yen ($1.71 million) for the past fiscal
year, unchanged from a year earlier.
In another point of comparison, Ghosn's pay topped the total
compensation for the 21 most senior executives at Sony Corp
, another Japanese company that had been headed by a
foreign CEO.
Sony has asked its shareholders to approve payments of just
over $10 million for its top executives including
newly-appointed CEO Kazuo Hirai, who took over from Howard
Stringer.
Ghosn, 58, told Reuters on Friday that he was not planning
to step down from his post anytime soon, following a Bloomberg
report that he would retire before the automaker's next business
plan starts in about five years.
($1 = 79.6100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota, Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing
by Chang-Ran Kim and Eric Meijer)